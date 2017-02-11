PEP Club hears talk on making furniture | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 8, 2017 at 10:53 am

Wayne Walker of Walker Woodcraft entertained members of the People Enjoying People (PEP) Club at the January meeting.

Walker makes a variety of different styles of handmade outdoor furniture. His father, Ted Walker, started the business in 1988 after making a piece of outdoor furniture for himself. All three of his children wanted a piece like it, then others requested pieces as well. The business grew so much that he started going to festivals in various towns, selling his furniture.

Wayne began helping his father to keep up with all the orders. And when his father passed away, he grew the business into a full-time job.

Walker brought a swing to show PEP Club members. “His furniture is very high quality and is as comfortable as it is beautiful,” said member Norma Weeks.

For information email gww@lowcountry.com or call 843-908-2166.

The PEP Club meets the last Tuesday of each month at the Rec Center in the industrial area. Anyone 50 or over is welcome to join. Lunch is served at noon followed by a program, door prizes and bingo. Dues are $5/year. For information call Norma Weeks, 843-538-8950.