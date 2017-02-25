Paws at the Plantation set March 4 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 22, 2017 at 3:52 pm

Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter’s annual fundraiser, Paws at the Plantation, will be held on March 4 from 5-9 p.m. at White House Plantation.

Live entertainment by Going to the Dogs Band, chicken and barbecue catered by Jimmy Fitts, and beer and wine are included with the ticket. Silent auction and raffle items include a two-night stay at Lodge Alley Inn in Charleston, golf packages, a framed autographed photo of Pete Townshend, a handmade quilt, and more.

A signed football from Clemson National Championship players can be bid on through sealed bids before and during the event. Participants do not need to attend to bid — sealed bids will be accepted at Treasure Chest Gold and online at foccas.sc@gmail.com until Friday March 3 at 5 p.m. Bids will also be accepted at Paws at the Plantation. Bidders do not need to be present to win. A photograph of the ball and list of signatures will be available on the FoCCAS website and Facebook page. “All proceeds go to the animals of Colleton County — put your best bid forward!” said Sarah Miller of FoCCAS.

Tickets are $40 until Feb. 24, after which tickets are $50. No tickets will be available at the door. The plantation address and directions are available with ticket purchase.

For more information call Sarah at 843-635-5206. Tickets are available at Consignment Envy, Treasure Chest Gold, or online at www.foccas-sc.org.

All proceeds benefit the animals of Colleton County.