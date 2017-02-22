Orangeburg suspects captured after chase | Crime | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 22, 2017 at 1:13 pm

Three Charleston County men attempting to flee arrest in connection with a reported armed robbery at an Orangeburg business got as far as Jefferies Highway and McLeod Road before being captured.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, two of the men walked into a GameStop store in Orangeburg on Feb. 15 about 8 p.m. and demanded money from the safe, but were told by store employees that the safe was on a timer and could not be opened.

Instead, they obtained cash from the cash register after threatening to shoot the employees.

The robbers then ran out the back door, and the employees ran out the front. One of the employees flagged down an Orangeburg officer, who then began chasing a silver Honda Accord speeding out of the shopping center.

The chase, joined by members of the Orangburg Sheriff Office, entered Dorchester County where members of the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office also joined the pursuit.

The fleeing suspects then drove into Colleton County with law enforcement still in pursuit.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office personnel were dispatched to the intersection of Jefferies Highway and McLeod Road, where they placed stop sticks in the roadway in hope of ending the chase.

The fleeing car was disabled when the vehicle ran over the stop sticks. But the suspects jumped out of the car and fled into the woods.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter encircling the area where the three men went into the woods and then began searching the wooded area.

A SLED helicopter was also dispatched to aid in the search and reported that two of the suspects had been spotted hiding in a junkyard.

The third man was tracked by a K-9 search team and also taken into custody. All three were in custody by 11:30 p.m.

All three suspects — Joshua Milligan, 20, and Domonique Bryant, 21, of Hollywood and Robert Coaxum, 24, of Wadmalaw Island — were returned to Orangeburg County and arrested on charges of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.