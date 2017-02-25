Off the Field | Richard “Michael” Thigpen | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 22, 2017 at 3:32 pm

Richard “Michael” Thigpen is a senior at Colleton County High School, where he plays baseball for the Cougars. He is the son of Tiffany and Ricky Thigpen of Walterboro. His grandparents are Edna and Raymond Thigpen. Michael has a 3.69 GPA at CCHS, where he is on the Honor Roll and is a member of the Beta Club.

Athletic Awards: Varsity Rookie of the Year (8th grade), Varsity MVP (2014, 2015, 2016), Batting Award (2015, 2016), 5-Year Varsity Letterman.

College Interest: Newberry College

Intended Major/Career: I plan to pursue my teaching certification in physical education and would like to coach one day.

Collegiate Athletics: Yes, I hope to play baseball in college.

Early Years: I can remember practicing baseball with my dad and grandfather when I was 4 years old.

On Baseball: Baseball is really a team sport — it takes the entire team to win that game. You are only as strong as your weakest link and leadership is very important. Being successful at the game of baseball takes a lot of hard work.

Role Model: I consider my grandfather one of my biggest role models because he has coached me since I was big enough to hold a bat. He is always at my games and makes it a point to not miss one, no matter what. He encourages me to stay in the books and keep my grades up because he wants me to be successful in life.

Meaningful Experience: The passing of Calista Smith – it not only changed me, but also many people around me. We all knew she was an exceptional person. Her loss was so unexpected, teaching us that you never know when it is your time … so enjoy your life and work hard to achieve your goals.

Powerful High School Lesson: You never know who your friends are going to be when you leave high school and get into the real world. That is when you find out who is really going to be there for you when you need someone the most.

Standout Educator: Mr. Medlock has made a difference in my education and in my life. He is literally teaching for free to educate people to succeed in the real world. He has bettered us as individuals.

Surprising Michael fact: Basketball is my second love, and I really regret not trying out.

Meet & Greet: I would like to meet Bo Jackson because he is such an inspiration. He is the only guy to ever make it to a Pro-Bowl and an All-Star game because he was great at both sports and never gave up on either one — he just kept working hard.

On CCHS: I would like to change the dress code because I believe it is pointless. I feel as if most teachers do not really care about it and I believe it hasn’t made a difference.