Off the Field | Reeves Schrimpf | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 1, 2017 at 1:39 pm

James “Reeves” Schrimpf is a junior at Colleton Prep Academy, where he plays basketball and baseball for the War Hawks. He is the son of Jay and Vicky Schrimpf of Walterboro and grandson of Bonnie Schrimpf. Reeves has a 4.1 GPA and is ranked No.7 in his class.

Academic Awards: Outstanding Creative Writing, Most Creative, Best Poetry, Most Improved

Athletic Awards: Basketball MVP (2013-2014), Football No Surrender Award (2013-2014), Music Festival Gold Medal (2014-2015) and Music Festival Silver Medal (2015-2016).

Athletic Participation: JV and Varsity Basketball (9th-11th), JV and Varsity Baseball (9th-11th), Middle School Football (6th-8th)

Special Honors: Eleventh Grade Vice President, Youth Leadership Colleton (10th), Junior National Honors Society (9th), National Honors Society

Colleges of Interest: Clemson University and College of Charleston.

Intended Major: I am still undecided.

Early Years: I started playing T-ball at the age of five. My favorite memory would have to be when I pitched for the first time. I have the game ball from that day and it’s dated March 30, 2009. I first played Saturday morning basketball at 8 years old. I also first played football in first grade and played all the way up to eighth grade.

On basketball: I love the intensity, emotion and pressure in this sport. If one loses his composure, nothing good will follow.

Role Model: Deshaun Watson and Stephen Curry are my top two role models. These two athletes do not listen to what others say about them; instead, they play the game and do their best. They both know they are influential to kids and never do anything bad. Primarily, they just have fun with what they do.

On High School: The most powerful lesson I’ve learned in high school is to keep focused on the challenges at hand and rewards will follow.

Stand-Out Educator: A teacher that stands out to me is Coach Payton Crosby. He pushes his students to do well and learn as much as possible. Coach Payton always has something new for us to learn and he will spend as much time as possible to make us better. I know that many times in my life I will look back to my classes with Coach Payton and appreciate all he has done for me and my class.

Meet & Greet: If I could meet one person it would be Stephen Curry because he is an inspiration. Curry was only 5’6 in high school and was described as too small. Now, he is in the NBA. This tells me that no matter what career I want to pursue, no matter what college I want to get into, it is possible with hard work, perseverance and great determination.

On CPA: I wouldn’t change one thing about CPA, because we are all one big family. We push each other to do our best and always look out for each other. Our education is a privilege. For our honors students like me, we have the choice to take dual enrollment classes at the USC Salkehatchie campus. We also have outstanding teachers, student advisors and our inspiring principal, Jill Burttram.