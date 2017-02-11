Off the Field | Lauren DeWitt | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 8, 2017 at 11:59 am

Lauren Ashley DeWitt is a senior at Colleton County High School, where she plays softball for the Lady Cougars. She is the daughter of Chad and Tabatha Lynn DeWitt of Green Pond. Her grandparents are Martha Thomas and Charlie Bell, Roy DeWitt and Lisa DeWitt, Marietta Moore and Robert Moore and Denise Moore. Lauren signed her National Letter of Intent in the fall to play softball for the College of Charleston Cougars. She has a 3.94 GPA and is currently ranked at No. 36 in her class.

Academic Awards: Academic Letter

Athletic Awards: All-Lowcountry Honorable Mention (2015), All-Region (2015), Max Prep Player of the week (March 13, 2015 and April 7, 2015), Offensive Player of Year (2015), High School Sports Report Top Players to Watch List (2014, 2015, 2016)

Special Honors: Cougar New Tech Ambassador, Cougar New Tech Advisory Council, Cougar Mentor, National Honor Society, Student Council, Young Agents of Change, varsity softball, Cougar New Tech Student of the Month October 2016

College Plans: College of Charleston with plans to major in marine biology.

Career Plans: I would like to be a marine biologist for DNR, specializing in the study of sharks.

Early Years: I started playing T-ball and soccer at four years old. My favorite memory is when my dad and I would go into the pasture to practice. We would always laugh when I hit the ball and it would scare the horses.

On Softball: Softball is about being a part of a team. You win as a team and lose as a team. Everyone must work with each other to be competitive, and it is great to be part of something bigger than just you.

Role Model: Both of my parents are my role models. They both work so hard and bend over backwards to get my sister, brother and I everything we need and want, while making sure we get where we need to go. I am blessed to have them.

Meaningful Experience: I was baptized at the age of 12 around my birthday. Church and God have influenced the choices I have made. Though not all my choices were Godly choices, I have learned from all of them.

Powerful High School Lesson: Everyone is different — and that is OK! I don’t necessarily fit in with one group, but I have a wonderful group of friends from all backgrounds and races. The ones that really care about you let you be yourself. Too many people care about the image they are trying to portray.

Standout Educator: Mrs. Jennifer Shipp is probably one of my favorite teachers. I have had her all four years during the same class period for math. She is always someone that I can go to for an adult opinion or if I ever just need to talk.

Surprising Lauren fact: I would say most people don’t know how well I can use a bullwhip. I have a red and black one that Mr. O’Quinn made me in 5th grade. I love to go outside and practice with it.

Meet & Greet: I would love to meet Johnny Depp because he is a phenomenal actor and I find him hilarious. My favorite movies are the series of “The Pirates of the Caribbean.” I think it would be so cool to meet him and just talk!

On CCHS: I would change the uniform policy, because I would like to be able to wear what makes me an individual. I still believe we should have a clothing policy in place that meets strict guidelines.