Musgrave earns yellow belt | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 1, 2017 at 1:49 pm

Walterboro City Carrier Jeff Musgrave was recognized at the Walterboro Post Office for achieving his certification as a Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt. Yellow Belt is the entry certification level for the Lean Six Sigma certification methodologies. “Jeff continually goes above and beyond to do his best to ensure we are providing optimal customer service while engaging in smart business practices,” said Walterboro Postmaster Doug Mixson Jr. From left are Dustin Mixson, S.C. District LSS coordinator; Jeff Musgrave, city carrier; and Doug Mixson.