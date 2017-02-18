Multi-cultural program held at CCHS | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 16, 2017 at 10:21 am

A Black History and Multi-Cultural Program was held by the Ladies of Excellence in the Performing Arts Center at Colleton County High School on Saturday Feb. 11.

This program celebrates not only black history … it celebrates all of the wide variety of cultures we have here at the high school and in our world, said Sonya Stephens of the Ladies of Excellence. “It’s about coming together as one, loving and respecting each other regardless of beliefs.”

Minister Jo’Sheen Jenkins served as master of ceremonies. Opening the program were Kyia Brown, Amanda Gadson and the Lively Stone Praise Team.

Keon Stephens presented Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech, followed by a praise dance by Carlisle Washington. Amanda Gadson, Kierra Breland and De’Sha Washington presented “Did You Know?” clips.

The Gospel Warriors of Aiken performed, followed by a poem by Tiara Garrett and Olivia Teasdell, the Heavenly Baptist Church choir, Impulso Dance Group, a poem by Sannie M. Williams, The St. Paul C.M.E. Church choir, “Who Are You?” by Robria Linder and Natalyn Gillison, a solo by Kiasia Sutter, praise dance by Khalil McClendon, solo by Autumn Nesbitt, the CCHS Gospel Choir, poem by Tiara Garrett, recitation by Tyleeyah Hutchinson, My’Asia Ancrum, Kayla White and Kourtney Jefferson, solos by Kelly Ladson and Jerolyn Murray, the Ladies of Excellence Steppers (NyAishia Bostic and Janee Smith), a solo by Apostle Legrand Ingram and closing remarks by Sonya Stephens.