‘Momma, I didn’t know so many people loved us!’ | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 1, 2017 at 1:00 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Michaela Barnes Busch continues to recover at home following a four-week stay in the intensive care unit at MUSC. Following a diagnosis of cytomegalovirus (CMV), Michaela slowly improved, was transferred into a regular room and eventually, was able be discharged. Her journey is still a long one — but last week, she was able to sit up in bed without help.

Last Friday, Michaela’s CMV counts were still detectable, but improved. Until these counts are undetectable, Michaela will continue to need expensive antiviral medication. “The doctor was pleased with Michaela’s overall recovery,” said her mother, Robin Barnes, in her weekly update on her condition.

Saturday afternoon, a barbecue dinner fundraiser was held at North Walterboro Baptist Church for Busch, with over 760 dinners sold. The fundraiser was started by Hunter Hall, Busch’s brother-in-law, but was the effort of many. “To everyone that contributed in anyway, I just want to say a heartfelt thank you,” said Hall. “The whole town came together to support Michaela and we were able to far exceed our expectations.

“I could never begin to name everyone who helped make this possible,” said Hall. “The list is long and I would not want to leave anyone off. I want to personally thank my family, Heath Jones, Roby Causey, Fat Jack’s BBQ, Jerry Butler, Carey Strickland and family, Charlie Cook, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Gary Hale, North Walterboro Baptist Church, Foodland, Dukes BBQ, Prissy Griffin, The Press and Standard, all of the businesses and individuals that sold tickets — and finally, everyone that volunteered and came out on Saturday.”

In a recent update on Michaela, she is quoted as saying, “Momma, I didn’t know so many people loved us!”

Her mother, Robin, went on to say, “Thank all of you for making my baby feel so loved during this time. It has been a blessing to see God’s people come together in prayer. Michaela is truly a miracle!”