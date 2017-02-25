Mobile mammography at Belk March 16 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 22, 2017 at 4:03 pm

The BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center, a 39-foot-long, state-of-the-art screening center on wheels, will stop at the Belk store in Walterboro on Thursday March 16 from 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. to offer free, convenient mammogram screenings. Women age 40 and over with no breast concerns, who have not had a mammogram in the last 12 months and have a primary care physician are eligible by calling 855-655-BMMC (2662) to schedule an appointment.

After receiving their mammograms, women also can visit the intimate apparel area in the Belk stores to receive complimentary bra fittings.

All screening exams are performed by Charlotte Radiology’s licensed, female mammography-certified technologists. A board-certified radiologist, specialized in breast imaging, will interpret the mammogram. Confidential results will be sent to the patient and her primary care physician.

Belk, the nation’s largest privately operated department store, launched BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography in 2013 in partnership with Charlotte Radiology. This mobile mammography center will bring convenient, digital screening and awareness to all Belk markets in 80 stores throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

In its two years on the road, the mobile unit performed more than 7,400 mammograms throughout the Southeast that resulted in 30 cancer diagnoses.

Belk’s $6 million investment in this program marks the retailer’s commitment to women’s health issues and breast cancer education and is the company’s single largest charitable contribution to date. Belk is the only retailer of its kind to form a partnership alongside community and health organizations by extending breast cancer screening and increasing breast cancer awareness through its own operation.

For more information, call 855-655-BMMC (2662) or go to www.belk.com/pink.