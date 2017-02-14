Sparta Live

Mobile Home Sales-4BR, 2BA

by | February 14, 2017 2:47 pm

Last Updated: February 14, 2017 at 2:50 pm

JOHN JOHNSON

  QUALITY HOMES

NEW 28X80

4BR,2BA Doublewide

Only $63,900

Includes Normal Delivery, Setup & A/C

Beaufort, SC

843-846-4536

Open Tues-Sat

(3/16)

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2017 | Walterboro Live