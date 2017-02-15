Minor call sends firefighters to Colleton Prep | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | February 15, 2017 10:08 am
Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel were called to Colleton Prep Wednesday at approximately 7:30 a.m. when an air conditioner in the school’s gym malfunctioned.
The fire call to the school brought a heavy contingent of fire vehicles and personnel, requiring the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office to dispatch deputies to the area to shut down Academy Drive.
Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy pointed out that the gym is a stand-alone building with the classrooms and administrative offices located in other buildings on the campus.
