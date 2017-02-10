Local resident attends Women’s March on Washington, D.C. | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 8, 2017 at 10:22 am

By GEORGE SALSBERRY

gsalsberry@lowcountry.com

Katie Hiott let her voice be heard.

On Jan. 21, Hiott was among those who traveled to the national’s capital to participate in the Women’s March on Washington.

“After the election I felt a lot of sadness, a lot of helplessness,” Hiott said.

She sought an outlet to ease that unease and found the plans for a Women’s March on Washington on Facebook.

“I felt that it would be a positive outlet to join like-minded people. I took it as a positive way to get out the frustration and also to express myself in a positive manner,” she explained.

“It was my very first protest,” Hiott said. There was a certain positivity in the fact that “it was against something, it was for something.”

Hiott made the journey with fellow Walterboro residents Jill Chadwick and Jennie Meetze.

They boarded a chartered bus set up by regional organizers on Friday evening at 9 p.m. and began their trip up I-95.

Organizers had been expecting a massive turnout for the march. Hiott’s first inkling of how large the march would be came as she got off the chartered bus in Virginia that Saturday morning.

The plan was to have those on the chartered buses dropped off at the last stop on Washington Metro’s blue line.

For her “the march really started the moment we got off the bus. We were surrounded with people in pink hats and carrying signs.” The size of the crowd meant they would have to wait for two hours before they could get on a Metro car.

Hiott had worn her pink hat but had not made a sign. She also handmade approximately 200 buttons which she handed out to her fellow marchers.

Packed like sardines, they made their way to the Metro’s stop at L’Enfant Plaza.

Shortly after they arrived at the L’Enfant Plaza station, Hiott said, the station was shut down, as there were too many people in the station. They watched as packed trains passed through the station without stopping.

“We were stuck in the station for 20 minutes to a half hour,” Hiott said. “When we came out of the station, the march was there. There was not one point where we were not surrounded by a crowd of people. It felt like everywhere we went was the march — people coming from every direction.”

A mile-long mass march brought them to the National Mall.

The accumulation of delays caused them to arrive at the mall after the speeches.

They never made it anywhere near the stage. From their vantage point, they could see the massive screen that had been showing the stage but were not near enough to make out what was on the screen. Off in the distance, they could barely hear the music.

Crowd estimates of the number of people who made their way to the National Mall ranged from 500,000 to one million.

“I have been in big crowds before,” Hiott said, “been to music festivals with 80,000 people.” This, she suggests, was different.

“I have never felt so safe, so welcomed. Everyone around us was helpful and considerate of each other, every single person.” Law enforcement sources reported the march did not produce a single arrest.

Even the object of their concern, President Donald Trump, had tweeted his appreciation that the protest had been peaceful.

“I walked away from there with an overwhelming sense of positivity,” Hiott said.

The march concluded, Hiott, Chadwick and Meetze made their return trip back to Virginia to the buses and their ride home.

Now the hope is to turn the march into a movement. The organizers have taken the next step of posting 10 actions for participants to undertake in the 100 days following the march.

Last week, Hiott and Chadwick hosted a postcard party, sending off approximately 70 postcards to their legislators about the issues that had brought them to Washington, D.C..

“I’m going to be active in the push, be an activist of sorts,” Hiott said.