Local insurance agency turns five on Valentine’s Day | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 16, 2017 at 10:14 am

By Dylan Lamb

contributor

Five may be small numerically, but it has been a big milestone for a local insurance agency. Starting in an office building in Beaufort, Midtown Insurance Solutions relocated closer to its hometown of Walterboro., officially opening Feb. 14, 2012, in a small historical building at 108 Hampton Street, directly across from the Colleton County Court House.

Midtown Insurance Solutions is a locally operated, family-owned insurance agency offering auto, home, general liability, commercial property and other insurance needs to Colleton County and surrounding areas. The office is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The company strives to assist each customers in “protecting the important things in life.”

Born and raised in Walterboro, owner Gerald T. Lamb, Jr., known as Tommy, and his wife of 26 years, Christy, built the business and have watched it grow. The first five years have had their “ups and downs”, but they have been a success, he said.

The Lambs have four boys, who each offer their assistance where needed. Tommy and Christy’s oldest son, Brian (21) graduated as valedictorian of his senior class at North Walterboro Christian Academy in 2012 and is currently working with the SCDOT. Dylan (19) also graduated as valedictorian at North Walterboro Christian Academy in 2015, obtained his insurance license and is serving as a producer and notary public of S.C. at the family business. Jared (13) is in eighth grade at North Walterboro Christian Academy and can be found giving his best on his baseball team, the NWCA Warriors. Nicolas (9) is in fifth grade at North Walterboro Christian Academy. When he’s not in school, Nicolas is frequently at his desk in the office, doing his best to keep everyone straight.

“Midtown Insurance Solutions strives to help each person who comes through the door, but not just with their insurance needs. Making each customer feel special and appreciated allows them the chance to have a personal, one-on-one relationship with the agency and its employees,” Tommy said. “This personal relationship allows customers to feel welcome and appreciated.”

“It has been a pleasure to see a business that started from nothing, grow into what it has today. What you envision is possible,” Tommy said. “Looking back over the last five years, we count it a blessing to have the support of our family, friends and our church home, Welch Creek Baptist. It would almost be impossible to be successful without being supported by those who have impacted our lives! We send a special thank you to one of our licensed producers, Mrs. Elizabeth Ferrell, for her dedication and assistance to our office. As we continue to grow, we look forward to serving our customers to the best of our ability!”

For information, call 843-782-3988.