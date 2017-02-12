Letters to the Editor | The Press and Standard

Riding to help fight diabetes

Dear Editor:

When my child was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D), life as my family knew it changed forever. We’ve adjusted to the relentless daily routine of blood testing, insulin administration, and carbohydrate counting, but we won’t accept that this can never change. What we cannot get adjusted to is the extreme lows that has now caused eight seizures or the extreme highs that double her over with stomach pain. We also cannot get used to the disease stopping her when she wants to go on. I have pledged to my daughter that I will not stop talking, walking, advocating and riding

That’s why I’m challenging myself to help my family and the millions of families like ours by fundraising and training for the JDRF Ride to Cure Diabetes. The only way to free our loved ones from the grueling daily burden of T1D is to help JDRF end it. I’m joining hundreds of other riders to raise the critical dollars that life-changing science will require.

Last year was my first ride in Amelia Island and what an unbelievable experience to see 700+ people come together and raise over $3M for diabetes research. I could not resist to come back and do it again.

As I said, this year Cameron has pledged to ride along side of me. In her own words, right after having a seizure, she said “I’m sick of this” and she decided then and there to join me. She has never ridden a road bike but she says she will learn and she hopes to go the distance on Sept. 16th, which will be 100 consecutive miles in N.Y. If you would like to visit her personal page or donate to her ride, visit http://www2.jdrf.org/site/TR?px=11303874&fr_id=6889&pg=personal

Please visit my personal fundraising page to make a donation, http://www2.jdrf.org/site/TR?fr_id=6889&pg=personal&px=10713789. It takes just a few minutes to donate, and your generous gift will help fund research that will keep my child and millions of others with T1D living healthier and longer until a cure is found.

On behalf of my family and myself, thank you for considering donating to my JDRF Ride. I know every mile I ride and every dollar I raise will bring us closer to the day when no family has to live with, or fear developing, T1D ever again.

Lisa Shephard

Walterboro

Liberals are destroying their own

Dear Editor:

Before the liberals set their hair on fire, perhaps they could have done a little research by reading a piece of legislation known as the McCarran–Walter Act, the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952. It allows for the “suspension of entry or imposition of restrictions by the president, whenever the president finds that the entry of aliens, or of any class of aliens, into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States.

“The president may, by proclamation and for such a period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens, immigrants or non- immigrants, or impose any restrictions on the entry of aliens he may deem to be appropriate.”

This act also states: “applicants for immigration must be of good moral character and in agreement with the principles of our Constitution.” The POTUS when this was passed? It was Democrat Harry Truman.

All of those liberals demonstrating and crying might also like to know the last president to use this McCarran-Walter Act was every liberal’s beloved President Jimmy Carter. What did he do? In 1979 he used it to keep Iranians out of the United States, and he also did more than that. He made ALL Iranian students already in the U.S. check in with the government. Over 7,000 were found to be in violation of their visas and a total of 15,000 Iranians were deported. Where was the outrage then?

Here’s what President Bill Clinton had to say in his 1995 State of the Union Message regarding illegal aliens and immigration:

“All Americans, not only in the states most heavily affected, but in every place in this country, are rightly disturbed by the large numbers of illegal aliens entering our country. The jobs they hold might otherwise be held by citizens or legal immigrants. The public services they use impose burdens on our taxpayers. That’s why our administration has moved aggressively to secure our borders more by hiring a record number of new border guards, by deporting twice as many criminal aliens as ever before, by cracking down on illegal hiring, by barring welfare benefits to illegal aliens. In the budget I will present to you, we will try to do more to speed the deportation of illegal aliens who are arrested for crimes, to better identify illegal aliens in the workplace as recommended by the commission headed by former Congresswoman Barbara Jordan. We are a nation of immigrants. But we are also a nation of laws. It is wrong, and ultimately self-defeating, for a nation of immigrants to permit the kind of abuse of our immigration laws we have seen in recent years, and we must do more to stop it.”

My question for the media and liberal protestors is: What exactly is Trump doing different from these two Democratic presidents? The media is jumping to conclusions, taking statements out of context and shooting at Trump before they have all the information. False news? No! It is deliberate lies, half-truths and distortions. Lacking facts, they use the tactic of reporting their distorted views on what Trump might do what or what might happen. Their favorite move is to interview a fellow liberal and ask questions like: “Does Trump still beat his wife? We don’t know if he ever did this but what if he did, what then?” What would you say to that?

Democrats have lost senate seats, house seats, governorships and now the presidency due to their overbearing and selfish actions. In spite of what the out-of-touch Washington world believes, America has an agenda of its own and expects Trump to keep his campaign promises. We do not demand perfection; we just want to see an effort being made.

Noel Ison

Walterboro