Letters to the Editor | Opinion | The Press and Standard

Athletic director, football coach should be separate jobs

Dear Editor:

I read The Press and Standard articles on the shortage of teachers and the search for a new athletic director/football coach with a master’s degree with interest.

As the school district searches for another head football coach and athletic director (with a master’s degree), they are about to repeat the same mistake they made three years ago when they failed to recognize the conflict of interest that a head football coach and AD will have with every sport other than football. The district is about to recruit another mediocre coach with little concern for other sports, because his success or failure will be determined on the football field — not as an unsupervised athletic director.

After allowing four years for the new coach to “rebuild” the football team, while he neglects the rest of high school sports and corrupts the athletic booster club at the expense of students, athletes, parents and tax payers, the district will be right where it is today — in search of a new AD.

By making the head football coach the athletic director, the district eliminates the possibility of a woman applying for the job. Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 is the federal law prohibiting gender discrimination in athletic programs at institutions that receive federal funds. If I were a female teacher and coach looking for a job, I would ignore a school district that doesn’t allow a woman to become the athletic director.

The former AD, Mrs. Browning, and the interim AD, Mrs. Townsend, are excellent examples of the outstanding work a woman can perform as an athletic director, regardless of degree. A high school as large as CCHS requires a district athletic director with no additional duties. Mrs. Townsend would make an exceptional athletic director.

Does your daughter or granddaughter play football? Girls participate in crosscountry, track, volleyball, soccer, softball, basketball, tennis and cheerleading (a CCHS female student even wrestled one year). By selecting a male football coach as the athletic director, the district is ignoring the potential of female student athletes who represent half of the student body. All other male sports will again become second to the sport of football. Would you like your son or daughter to be coached by an assistant football coach who was also assigned to coach tennis, even though he didn’t know how to keep score in tennis? Most of the banners suspended in the CCHS basketball court honor female athletes.

The former CCHS principal was promoted to the current position of District Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources. The DASHR mentions a committee interview process that doesn’t include parents. No parent member of the CCHS PTSO or SIC interviewed the former AD. The former CCHS principal did not get to vote on the decision to make the football coach the AD. The district superintendent hired the football coach and approved the coach’s promotion to athletic director.

A qualified teacher and coach would jump at the opportunity to coach a 4A high school football team. A football coach doesn’t need a master’s degree. The district could save money by negotiating a salary with a teacher in the district. Supported by a qualified AD, the football team and new coach would have unlimited potential. And, if the coach has to be replaced, CCHS doesn’t lose the AD, providing continuity for student athletics. If the AD is otherwise qualified, don’t make a master’s degree the deciding factor. Hire her or him and adjust the salary to their qualifications.

Gate fees and concession sales should not influence the priority of sports. I have seen as many home team soccer fans at away games as at CCHS for home football games. Every student athlete pays the same athletic fee to participate in any sport. Managed correctly, sports like boys’ and girls’ soccer can generate income at home games.

Now that football players have permission to wrestle, the CCHS wrestling team has had one of the best seasons ever. By coaching a sport other than football, the AD could better support all of the fall sports. With his experience as a coach who volunteered to become a licensed bus driver, the wrestling coach, Mr. Burke, would also make an excellent choice for AD.

The CCHS principal and interim athletic director (both women) have spent a lot of after-hours time resolving the problems created by the last AD. CCHS requires a qualified woman or man with the leadership traits to positively influence coaches, athletic booster club members, students, teachers and parents. The qualified AD will improve parent support for student athletics.

The AD is the priority, not the football coach. If the district hires a separate athletic director and approaches football with the same expectations of any high school sport, the improvement of the athletic program remains a possibility — especially under the leadership of a woman.

J.K. O’Quinn

Parent of a CCHS student and vice president of the CCHS PTSO

The good far outweighs the bad in Walterboro

Dear Editor:

Colleton County, or Walterboro, seem to be in the headlines, both locally and nationally, more often lately — and almost always for all the wrong reason. When looking at those recent headlines, an outsider may be quick to believe this town is full of nothing but trouble, but I would disagree.

Yes, times have changed. It may often seem the morals our town was once so proud of have faded with time and are nearly a thing of the past. Then, God sends a clear signal. Even though our community may sometimes be associated with negative attention, the good things far outweigh the bad — and this place, which we call home, is still here and filled with people who care.

As most know, my sister-in-law, Michaela Busch, became very sick just before Christmas. A time that was supposed to be characterized by family, friends and celebration took a hard turn. Our holidays were spent in the hospital, where we were surrounded by family, friends and many prayers, not knowing what the next day would bring.

Because of Michaela’s lengthy stay in the hospital, we decided to do a barbecue fundraiser to help with the financial side of things. Since the holidays are often a crunch for families, we were not sure what type of response or turnout to expect. In our weeks of planning and promoting, the outpouring of support we received was unbelievable. With almost every call we made, before we could even ask, we were asked instead, “What can we do to help?”

The turnout and support from everyone throughout the entire community and surrounding areas was unreal. I want to thank everyone who contributed along the way — whether it was helping plan, cook, prepare or serve the dinner, or by donating food, products, money or time, helping with the bake sale, or selling/buying tickets — or in one of the many other ways people contributed.

But most of all, on behalf of the family, thank you for the prayers. Without them, none of this would have been possible. Throughout the whole process, my father-in-law, John Barnes, preached to the family: no matter the situation, let it all be for the glory of God. I can say without a shadow of a doubt, God’s glory shined. Not only through our family, but also through the community.

These are the moments our community should be known for. I know good things happen here every day, but they are often over-shadowed by negatives. This is the Walterboro I know and love — a town that pulls together, and more importantly, prays together in both good and bad times.

With this letter, I hope to accomplish a couple of things. First, thanking everyone for their help and prayers. Secondly, is the reminder more good comes from this town than bad, but it is often overlooked or unknown. But, the most important thing I hope you take away from this is simply the importance of prayer.

Unfortunately, in today’s world we mostly look to God in times of need and the rest of the time He is just there. I say with shame, I am sometimes guilty of asking “why” instead of saying “thanks.”

So, thank you for the good times and thank you for being with me through the hard times, while blessing me with the good. Thank you for another day. As my father-in-law always says, no matter the situation, let it be for the glory of God.

Thanks again,

Hunter Hall

Walterboro