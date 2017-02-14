Lemuel Ted Morgan, III | Obituary | The Press and Standard

LEMUEL TED MORGAN, III

Care of Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mr. Lemuel Ted Morgan, III, affectionaly know as “Lem”, age 64, entered into rest Friday morning, February 10, 2017, while surrounded by his loving family at his home in Walterboro while under the care of Amedisys Hospice.

A son of the late Lemuel Ted Morgan, Jr. and the late Mary Nette Stuckey Morgan, he was born January 15, 1953, in Atlanta, GA and was raised in Brunswick, GA prior to making Walterboro his home for the past twenty-three years. He was a retiree of CT Transport and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Walterboro. Lem loved the outdoors being a member of the National Rifle Association and was a former member of Bluff Hunting Club.

Surviving are: his wife of thirty-seven years, Mrs. Kathy Davis Morgan; two children, Hannah Morgan Hardy (Dustin) and Forrest Cameron Morgan (Allison) all of Walterboro; a brother, Barry Morgan (Ann) of Brunswick, GA; and a grandchild, Conner Gray Hardy. There are two sisters-in-law, Patsy Masters and Johnnie McDaniel both of Augusta, Georgia as well as his beloved Black Labrador, “Mally”.

Funeral services were conducted 2 o’clock Monday afternoon, February 13, 2017, from the Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Chapel, 3321 Glynn Avenue, Brunswick, GA. The Reverend Ernie Stuckey officiating. Interment followed in Palmetto Cemetery, 3412 Ross Road, Brunswick. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral ceremony that afternoon beginning at 1 o’clock at the funeral home.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to: Amedisys Hospice of South Carolina. 305 Robertson Boulevard, Walterboro, SC 29488.

Family and friends called during a time of visitation this Sunday afternoon from 4 o’clock until 6 o’clock at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.

The PRESS AND STANDARD 2-16-17