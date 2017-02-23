Lady Hawks lose in opening round of SCISA State Tourney | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 22, 2017 at 1:33 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep Lady War Hawks lost against Spartanburg Day School in the opening round of the SCISA State Basketball Tournament Friday evening. Colleton Prep finished the 2016-17 season at 5-14 overall and 4-8 in region competition.

Against Thomas Heyward on Monday Feb. 13, the Lady Hawks took a 61-32 loss. The following evening CPA lost a nail-biter, 37-36, against St. Andrews Academy.

The Lady Hawks will graduate four seniors this season: Patricia Utsey, Brynn Nettles, Penelope Tuten and Natalye Kinard.