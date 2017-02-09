Lady Hawks fighting for playoff bid | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 8, 2017 at 11:46 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep Varsity Lady Hawk basketball team was overpowered by Hilton Head Christian in a 60-27 loss Friday afternoon. Following the loss, CPA is 3-11 overall and 2-6 in region play.

Meredith Ware led the Lady Hawks in scoring, with 7 points on the boards and 15 rebounds. Heather Davis contributed 6 points and 4 rebounds for Colleton Prep. Langley Harter had 5 points and 5 rebounds, while Emily Martin had 4 points and 3 rebounds in the game. Anne Garrett Carter and Elizabeth Anne Dean both had 2 points and 5 rebounds and Natalye Kinard had 1 point and 3 rebounds.

“The girls did a good job on the defensive end again, but struggled to get shots on offense,” said Coach Rob Gorrell. “Hilton Head Christian did a great job putting pressure on us, which sped us up and caused some turnovers. We are greatly improving on the defensive end and playing hard. We just need to get the ball in the basket as we push to make the playoffs over the next week and a half.”

CPA has four region games remaining in the season, with their final two home matchups this week. They are scheduled to host Beaufort on Tuesday and Hilton Head Prep Friday. Earlier in the season they lost 40-38 to the Eagles and 40-20 to the Dolphins.