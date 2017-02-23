Lady Cougars eliminated by Crestwood | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 22, 2017 at 3:29 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Lady Cougars were eliminated in a loss to Crestwood in round one of the AAAA playoffs last Tuesday Feb. 14.

Colleton completed the 2016-17 season in the No. 4 spot in Region 8-AAAA with a 12-10 overall record and 4-6 region finish.

Against top-ranked Crestwood (24-2, 8-0), the Lady Cougars struggled to produce offensively, losing 57-16. Colleton County was without its leading scorer Jasmine Stanley, due to a late season injury, and had several starters with lingering injuries.

“We had a great season, but we didn’t play well against Crestwood,” said Coach Perry Smalls. “Crestwood is an excellent team and they should do well in the playoffs. We certainly didn’t come ready to compete.”