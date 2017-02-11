King and Queen of the Gospel crowned | Congrats Colleton | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 8, 2017 at 10:55 am

The Rev. Henry Ravenell Sr. was crowned King of the Gospel and Apostle Clemustine Linder, Queen of the Gospel, at the “Men and Women Who Carry the Words of God” program held at Sykes Savannah U.M. Church on Jan. 28. The program featured 15 ministers and evangelists. Proceeds benefited the project to complete the fencing of the church’s cemetery. To contribute to the project, call Vera Goff, 843-866-2491.