Kindergarten registration starts | News | The Press and Standard

Registration for Colleton County parents who seek to have their child attend public school kindergarten or pre-kindergarten next school year (2017-18) will be held February 15-April 7.

Interested parents with children who will be 5 years old by Sept. 1 should complete kindergarten enrollment packets at the school serving their neighborhood’s attendance zone. Attendance zone information can be found on the Colleton County School District’s website.

Parents with children who will be 4 years old by Sept. 1 should register for pre-kindergarten at their neighborhood schools. Because space is limited for pre-kindergarten, 4-year-olds will be assessed for possible enrollment. Parents will need to register children in advance and each school will contact them for screening. Screenings will be held the week of March 6-10 at Bells Elementary, Cottageville Elementary and Hendersonville Elementary. Screenings will be held the weeks of March 6-10 and March 13-17 at Black Street Early Childhood Center. Decisions on placement for pre-kindergarten will be made at each school after screenings are complete. Children are ranked in order of greatest need for participation based on the Child Development Education Program (CDEP) guidelines.

For all student enrollments, parents should bring their child’s long form birth certificate, state certificate of immunizations (shot record) and two proofs of residency such as a utility bill showing a home address.

For more information, call your neighborhood school or the district office, 843-782-4510. Information is also available on the school district’s website.