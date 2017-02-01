KEVIN MATTHEW ELLIOTT | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

KEVIN MATTHEW ELLIOTT

Care of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

WALTERBORO-Kevin Matthew Elliott passed away Saturday morning from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Greenwood County. He was 27.

Kevin was born in Rock Hill, SC August 28, 1989 a son of Lisa Roberts Elliott and James Larry Elliott. He was the owner and operator of Sweetgrass Movers. Kevin was an avid fan of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks, and he was known for his kind heart and his trustworthiness. Fishing was his way of communing with God and finding peace in an oftentimes confusing world. He will truly be missed.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children Matthew and Mackenzie Elliott. He has one brother, Jeremy Johnson (Kristina) and one step-brother, Keith Randolph, all of Walterboro. He leaves behind two devoted uncles, Brett Elliott of Cottageville and Jimmy Faust of Rock Hill. He was preceded in death by a step-sister Daisy Randolph.

Funeral services will be held Friday afternoon at 1:00 in the chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral home, with burial following in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery on Sidney’s road. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.

The PRESS AND STANDARD 2-2-17