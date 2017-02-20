Kathryn Ritter Fennell | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

KATHRYN RITTER FENNELL

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Kathryn Ritter Fennell, age 73, of Walterboro, entered into rest Sunday morning, February 19, 2017, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro.

Funeral services will be conducted 3 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, February 22, 2017, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Entombment will follow in the family mausoleum at Ebenezer United Methodist Churchyard, Possum Corner Road near Ritter.

Born November 7, 1943 in Walterboro, she was a daughter of the late Johnny Howard Ritter and Annie Lea Ramsey Ritter. She was a lifelong member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church, where she was active in many aspects of the church’s work. At her church, she was a Sunday School Teacher, Youth Group Director, served on the Pastor-Parish Relations Committee, Finance Superintendent, Sunday School Secretary, and always took pleasure in cooking for the Men’s Club.

For 20 years, she was a beloved icon and familiar face at Lowcountry Greenhouses, Inc., where all who entered loved and highly sought her advice and assistance. For the past fifteen years, she has been a receptionist for Weight Watchers, where in her true giving fashion, she was a great inspiration never failing to offer encouraging words to those who had hard weeks or praise and congratulations on good ones. Kathryn, an angel of a wife, will always be remembered as the loving and giving mother, grandmother, sister and friend that she truly was. The Lord called and Angel home.

Surviving are: her husband of fifty-five years, G.H. “Deaka” Fennell of Walterboro; two children, Monique Fennell Dawson and her husband Patrick of Aiken and Todd Fennell and his wife Natalie of Goose Creek; five grandchildren, Preston Dawson, Mickey Fennell, McKenzie Fennell, Parker Dawson, and Sydney Fennell; a brother, Johnny Ritter and his wife Linda of Walterboro; and a sister, Brenda McCants and her husband Jim of Walterboro. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Brenda Ritter McMillan and her husband H.M., Tommie Padgett and her husband Harold, and Barbara Smith and her husband Jack; as well as a loving host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who she considered as her family. She was preceded in death by a brother, Alton Ritter.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: Ebenezer United Methodist Church Building Fund, care of Johnny Ritter, 208 Holly Road, Walterboro, SC 29488.

