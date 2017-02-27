Just Announced: Decision made to split athletic director/football coach jobs | Sports | The Press and Standard

The Colleton County School District just announced that the decision has been made to split the athletic director and head football coach positions into two separate jobs.

“As you are aware, the district initially advertised them as a combined position. After much consideration and feedback throughout the initial process, I feel it is in the best interest of our overall athletic program to separate the responsibilities into two positions,” said Dr. Franklin Foster, CCSD superintendent, in today’s release. “The director of district athletics will oversee all aspects of the athletic program and the head varsity football coach will focus on leading our football program with teaching responsibilities.”

The district plans to advertise the two positions immediately and will release additional information once the positions are filled.