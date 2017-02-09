Injuries costly for Lady Cougars | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 8, 2017

By CINDY CROSBY

The Lady Cougars hit a rough spot last week with back-to-back losses in Region 8-AAAA competition. Colleton County is now 12-7 overall and 4-4 in region competition with two region games remaining. They are currently in third place in Region 8-AAAA.

Adding to Coach Perry Smalls’ woes last week was the injury of his point guard Omari Kirkland (hand) and his leading scorer Jasmine Stanley (knee) on Friday evening. Kirkland returned to action Friday evening, but as of press time, Smalls was awaiting word on Stanley’s status for the remainder of the season.

On the road against Beaufort High School Tuesday evening, Colleton County took a 44-33 loss against the Lady Eagles. Jasmine Stanley was the leading scorer with 17 points in the game. Scha’Mari Stephens had 14 points and Jada Frazier added 4 points. “We just didn’t play well at all,” said Coach Smalls.

In home action Friday evening, the Lady Cougars struggled to find their rhythm in the 40-33 loss against Hilton Head, following the exit of Stanley. Stephens scored 17 points in the game to lead Colleton County. Kirkland added 8 points in the game and Stanley had 2 points before she left the game due to her injury. “We just didn’t play hard the second half,” said Smalls. “Scha’Mari stepped up big for us, as did Kari Edwards.”

The Lady Cougars are scheduled to host Berkeley Tuesday evening for Senior Night and will travel to Stall on Friday for the final regular-season game. Earlier in the season, Colleton County lost 39-35 to the Stags and earned a 49-45 win over the Warriors.