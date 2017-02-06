In Photos: Super Bowl Cookoff 2017 | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | February 6, 2017 12:16 pm
The Colleton County Arts Council held its annual Super Bowl party and cookoff last night at the Colleton Museum. For winners, see this week’s edition of The Press and Standard.
