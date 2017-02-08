How to deliver flowers to your CCHS student | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 8, 2017 at 11:53 am

Colleton County High School has issued the following guidelines for Valentine’s Day flower delivery for students.

 All deliveries of flowers must be dropped off at room 4113. Flowers may not be delivered directly to students and students will not be called out of class to receive flowers.

 Deliveries to room 4113 must be completed by 11 a.m. to ensure students receive their flowers during their lunch break.

 Florists must supply sheets with the student’s name (first, middle and last), and grade along with the flowers. Sheets should be given to the person in charge.

 Florists must remain until the lists have been checked for accuracy.

 Glass vases and balloons are not allowed to be taken on buses.

For information call CCHS, 843-782-0031.