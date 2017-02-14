Help Wanted-Sales Associate position

Last Updated: February 14, 2017 at 1:59 pm

Westbury Ace Hardware

Sales Associate position available

Excellent customer service skills including a positive “can do” attitude

Punctual and Reliable

Ability to Multi-Task

Willing to handle all requests or customer service issues promptly and professionally

Ability to lift heavy boxes from the floor to overhead storage

Able to work and stand for an entire shift

Working on Saturday is a must

Monday-Friday 8am-6pm • Saturday 8am-5pm

1050 Bells Highway • Walterboro, SC • 843-539-3333