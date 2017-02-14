Help Wanted-Sales Associate position
by Myiah Blakeney | February 14, 2017 1:58 pm
Last Updated: February 14, 2017 at 1:59 pm
Westbury Ace Hardware
Sales Associate position available
Excellent customer service skills including a positive “can do” attitude
Punctual and Reliable
Ability to Multi-Task
Willing to handle all requests or customer service issues promptly and professionally
Ability to lift heavy boxes from the floor to overhead storage
Able to work and stand for an entire shift
Working on Saturday is a must
Monday-Friday 8am-6pm • Saturday 8am-5pm
1050 Bells Highway • Walterboro, SC • 843-539-3333
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.