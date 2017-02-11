‘**** on Heels’ wins Super Bowl party awards | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 8, 2017 at 11:03 am

Photos by BARRY MOORE

**** on Heels — Holly Mardell, Arts Council Director Kim Bridge, Becky Broderick, Gale Doggette and Sandra Ferguson — took the Best Side, Best Bacon-Wrapped Entree and People’s Choice Barbecue awards at the Super Bowl Party held Sunday night at the Colleton Museum. At left, Nick Fargnoli, Kim Bridge, Kyle Strickland, Grey Holmes and Jay Cook won the Judges’ Choice for Best Barbecue. The annual event was sponsored by The Colleton County Arts Council.