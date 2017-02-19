Have you had a spiritual checkup? | Faith | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 16, 2017 at 10:37 am

Every year, if you follow your doctor’s orders, you get a physical checkup. Throughout the year, the doctor may order other tests to rule out certain conditions based on the symptoms of the complaint that you report. Sometimes you may get a clean bill of health; whereas, other times, it may not be so positive.

On the other hand, some people never get physical checkups. Why not? It could be that they fear the thought of finding out if something is wrong.

Another reason is that they just do not like to go to the doctor.

A very disheartening reason, in this land of plenty and wealth, is that they simply do not have the insurance or the money to pay for the checkup.

Whatever the reason, a physical checkup is always in order because it helps us to make the effort to properly take care of our bodies and minds.

Visits to the doctor, dentist and other medical practitioners all help us identify health issues before they become a real concern or even life-threatening.

However, when it comes to our spiritual health, we’re not always as vigilant of the warning signs, but we should be.

Just as unattended wounds and undiagnosed illnesses can threaten our physical health, so too can weak areas of our spiritual life have detrimental effects on our walk with God. Even though many of us regularly attend church and are very active in the spiritual community, it doesn’t mean that we do not need to check ourselves to be sure that we are where we should be in our spiritual lives.

There is no such thing as a perfect Christian; therefore, we have to keep our lives balanced, both physically and spiritually.

Here are five important questions to ask yourself for your spiritual checkup.

 Are you reading the Bible daily? Paul says in 2 Timothy 2:15 (KJV), “Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.”

You must know God and what His Word says for yourself. If not, you can be easily misled.

 Are you praying in and out of season, or just when you feel the need? 1 Thessalonians 5:17 (ESV) says, “Pray without ceasing…” Then Luke 11:9 asserts, “And I tell you, ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you.”

We have not because we ask not. God knows our desires before we even ask Him, but He wants us to come to Him and make our requests known. We must always pray, no matter what the situation, and not just when we want something.

A prayer to the Father could be just to thank Him for what He has done, and not always asking for something.

 Are you giving of your time, talent, and resources for the building of God’s Kingdom? Everything we have is a gift from God. The gifts we have received are not ours alone. God gave them to us for the purpose of serving Him and His people. Examine Matthew 25:14-30.

 Are you actively serving God in your church, or are you serving man? According to Colossians 3:23-24 (ESV), “Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the inheritance as your reward. You are serving the Lord Christ.”

The answer is plain and simple. Only what you do for the Master will stand.

1 Corinthians 15:58 (ESV) confirms this, “Therefore, my beloved brothers, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that in the Lord your labor is not in vain.”

 Lastly, is there someone who is walking closer with God because of your witness?

“But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you, and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth,” according to Acts 1:8 (ESV).

Further, Matthew 5:16 (ESV) says, “In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.”

If you know God, share Him with others. That is a requirement of a Christian.

Now that you have had your spiritual checkup, what are the results? Do you need further testing?

Don’t take your spiritual life for granted. Keep it in check so that God will be pleased with your life as a Christian.

Then one day you will hear Him say, “… Well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord” Matthew 5:23 (KJV).

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)