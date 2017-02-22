Grass fire threatens homes on Augusta Highway | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 22, 2017 at 1:21 pm

Firefighters from Colleton County Fire-Rescue and the South Carolina Forestry Commission spent the afternoon of Feb. 16 containing a 10-acre field and woods fire in the 18900 block of Augusta Highway.

The first call reporting the fire came in at 1:36 p.m. and the first fire unit to arrive found a fast-moving grass fire in a broom straw field.

The fire, driven by high winds, was threatening four nearby structures. The flames ate their way through the field containing grass and straw five feet high. The flames also made their way into a wooded area located east of the field.

Three more county fire engines were assigned to work the fire, and a forestry tractor was also dispatched to the fire scene. The county fire vehicles and personnel took up positions to protect the structures while the forestry tractor cut a fire line around the fire. Firefighters used backpacks, racks and flaps to combat the fire in areas where the apparatus could not reach.

Crews prevented the fire from reaching any of the structures and were on the scene for two hours.