Grace Arabis | Obituary | The Press and Standard

GRACE ARABIS

Care of The Brice Herndon Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Grace Theresa Arabis, age 82, of Walterboro, entered into rest Wednesday evening, December 14, 2016, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. She was the loving wife for sixty-one years of the late Mr. Joseph Stanley Arabis, who preceded her in death on November 3, 2016.

A memorial celebration of her life will be held 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon, February 18, 2017, from Frist Assembly of God, 2107 Hampton Street, Walterboro.

Born October 15, 1934 in Tamaqua, PA, she was a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Malusky. It was while she was working at Tungston Tubes in Mahoning Valley, PA that she met the love of her life, Joe, whom she married on February 18, 1955. She will always be remembered for her gracious spirt and the never-ending love that she possessed for everyone. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a longtime member of First Assembly of God.

Surviving are: three sons, Joseph Arabis, Thomas Arabis, and Robert Arabis of Walterboro; 12 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild.

The PRESS AND STANDARD 2-16-17