Goodwill collecting prom dresses for March 18 sale | News | The Press and Standard

North Charleston – In preparation for its annual Prom Boutique, Palmetto Goodwill is collecting formal dresses, shoes, handbags and accessories. Striving to make prom night more affordable for local students, the Prom Boutique will take place on Saturday March 18 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Goodwill Community Service Center in North Charleston.

Cocktail dresses will be sold for $14.99 and long evening gowns and ball gowns will be available for $19.99. Shoppers will enjoy complimentary refreshments, entertainment, giveaways and more. All proceeds from the event will support Palmetto Goodwill’s mission to help people achieve their full potential through the dignity and power of work.

Donations will be accepted at any Palmetto Goodwill location. To find the location nearest you, please visit palmettogoodwill.org. The Walterboro Goodwill is located on Robertson Boulevard.

Palmetto Goodwill is happy to arrange a pick-up for larger donations from businesses and other community groups. To schedule, please visit palmettogoodwill.org and fill out the “Schedule a Pickup” form.