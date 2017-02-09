Goats and horses and rabbits ­— Oh my! | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 8, 2017 at 10:30 am

A brisk Saturday morning greeted those traveling to Live Oak Farm on Mount Carmel Road for a 4-H Livestock Fun Day and Judging Clinic.

“Livestock Fun Day is where we showcase each of the animal projects youth can participate in through the 4-H,” explained Dawn Stuckey, Clemson University Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Agent for Colleton and Hampton counties.

Chris Sweatman, a local resident who is president of the South Carolina Meat Goat Association, discussed the annual goat raising competition with an assist by his daughter Geneffer, who organized the fun day.

Suzanne Butler of Live Oak Farm, discussed the various competitive programs 4-H offers for horses.

During the course of the morning, those attending the fun day also learned about the livestock projects involving poultry, pigs, beef cows, dairy cows and rabbits.