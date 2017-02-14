Gladys Gaskins | Obituary | The Press and Standard

GLADYS GASKINS

Care of Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Gladys Herndon Gaskins, 85, of Walterboro, passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon, February 6, 2017.

She was the beloved daughter of the late John Gary Herndon and Alvie Warren Herndon. She was a loving and devoted mother to Richard G. Gaskins, Robert G. Gaskins of Walterboro, Linda G. Savage (Lawrence) of Edisto Island, and Vence H. Gaskins of Mauldin. She will be dearly missed by her sister, Helen H. Daring of Ridgeland, and her old friend Betty Reeves. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Richard; brother and sister-in-law, John D. and Carolyn G. Herndon; sister and brother-in-law, Susie H. and George Jackson; sister, Ruth H. Malphrus; and former husband, R. Dexter Gaskins. She now joins old friends, Ruby, Juanita and Bill, Margaret, and Mary and Edward.

Gladys was a kind, gentle, sweet Christian soul, who was beloved by all who knew her. She was, as her niece Janet calls her, an “iron butterfly” who did not let physical frailty hinder her. She leaves many wonderful nieces and nephews as well as step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. Gladys was a true lover of animals. She took in many, many abandoned animals who then had “the life of Reilly.”

Her greatest joy was being in her home with her cat, Rosie, her parrot, Darwin, and her morning cup of coffee. She was a lifelong member of Grace Advent Christian Church, where she is fondly remembered by those she taught in Sunday School.

Gladys began her 28 year career with Colleton Regional Hospital at the old hospital, where as a founding officer of the Colleton Memorial Hospital Credit Union, she kept the initial funds in a cigar box. She, along with her daughter, was one of the eight Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society members, who (and thanks to the generosity of the Lucas family) purchased the Lucas House in order to save it.

Her smile lit up the room. We will always treasure its memory.

She had a life well lived.

The family would like to especially thank her kind and loving caregivers, Harriett and especially Angie.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to the following: Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter, 33 Poor Farm Road, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488; or to: Grace Advent Christian Church – WHFM, 398 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488.

Graveside funeral services were conducted at 12:30pm Saturday afternoon, February 11, 2017, from the graveside at Grace Advent Christian Church Cemetery in the Herndon plot, 398 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro.

The PRESS AND STANDARD 2-16-17