Friday last day to sign up for baseball/softball at Rec Center | Sports | The Press and Standard

This Friday, February 24th is the last day to register for baseball/softball. Age requirements are listed below. Registration fee is $70 and don’t forget your child’s birth certificate and insurance card. We will be happy to make copies for you.

Please click on the link below to download a registration form:

http://rec.colletoncounty.org/Data/Sites/1/media/pdffolder/2017-registration-form-updated.pdf

Wee Ball Age 4 (Girls must be 4 on Jan 1 and boys must be 4 on Apr 30 2017)

T-Ball Boys ages 5-6 (Must be 5-6 on April, 30 2017)

Coach Pitch Boys ages 7-8 (Must be 7-8 on April, 30 2017)

Minors Boys ages 9-10 (Must be 9-10 on April, 30 2017)

Majors Boys ages 11-12 (Must be 11-12 on April, 30 2017)

Dixie Boys ages 13-14 (Must be 13-14 on April, 30 2017)

Sweet Tees Girls ages 5-6 (Must be 5-6 on Jan 1, 2017)

Darlings Girls ages 7-8 (Must be 7-8 on Jan 1, 2017)

Angels Girls ages 9-10 (Must be 9-10 on Jan 1, 2017)

Ponytails Girls ages 11-12 (Must be 11-12 on Jan 1, 2017)

Dixie Girls ages 13-15 (Must be 13-15 on Jan 1, 2017)

Please Note:

Children must not to be dropped off for practices or games for any sport without adult supervision. For the safety of your child(ren), they must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older and must be picked up on time. If they are not picked up by the time the park closes at 8:00pm, the Sheriff’s office will be notified. Unfortunately this has become common practice and will no longer be tolerated. Our main concern is your child’s safety. If your child’s coach is willing to accept responsibility for your child, he/she must notify the athletic department in advance.