FoCCAS has banner year | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 1, 2017 at 12:22 pm

On Tuesday Jan. 24, the Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter (FoCCAS) celebrated its accomplishments in 2016. Six years ago, 89% of nearly 3,000 animals at the Colleton County Animal Shelter were euthanized. In 2016 that number has been cut in half to 45.4%. The work of FoCCAS and its volunteers is not complete, but the success is worth applauding.

“Spay/neuter is working to reduce the number of unwanted litters and fewer animals are coming into the shelter. Last year, 2,155 animals were brought into the shelter, nearly 1,000 fewer than just six years ago,” said Sarah Miller, vice president of public relations. FoCCAS supplemented the county shelter’s budget with $7,511 for spaying and neutering animals. For community members, FoCCAS provided vouchers for $25 off surgery at local vets for 205 animals and a low-cost spay/neuter transport to the Spay-Neuter Alliance and Clinic for 422 animals. FoCCAS spent $20,791 to support the community’s efforts to avoid unwanted kittens and puppies.

Working with the Colleton County Animal Shelter, FoCCAS also provides volunteers, fosters, and coordinators for animals going to rescue. In 2016, 785 animals were safely sent to rescue organizations. Another 133 were adopted from the shelter and 228 were returned to owners. Miller asked the audience to remind people with lost pets to check the shelter. She said, “So often, an animal comes in, even with a collar, but has no ID. We think it has an owner, but there is no way to find the family.”

FoCCAS holds two annual fundraisers. Paws at the Plantation is a barbecue and silent auction held at a private plantation in Colleton County. The venue rotates each year. This event generally raises about $8,000. This year, Paws at the Plantation will be at White House Plantation on March 4 and tickets are on sale now. Walk & Wag is a community event to celebrate pets and their owners. Venders, lunch, fellowship and walks through the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary are offered. The funds are raised through sponsorships and sales of T-shirts. This event raises about $3,500 each year.

“What thrills me the most, is the people in the community who want to donate to FoCCAS,” Miller said. “Whether fundraisers, monetary donations or supply drives, we had a amazing outpouring of support.”

Four large fundraisers organized by FoCCAS supporters for the benefit of the animals were Pup Putt, a putting tournament; a poker run; Going to the Dogs Chili Cook-Off, and Treasure Chest Gold’s gold bone ornament sale. Cam Wills and Coastal Pain Care donated $50 for each new patient in Colleton County. Other groups that raised funds, made donations (or both) were the CCHS National Honor Society, CCHS Young Agents of Change, CCMS Beta Club, CPA class Challenge (won by 4K), Monica Martin, the Colleton Center, the S.C. Artisans Center, Colleton County Arts Council and Miss Walterboro Pageant.

In the upcoming year, Colleton Animal Commitment Education (CACE) Program will enter its 3rd year. The program teaches fourth-grade students about responsible pet ownership. CACE will be presented in four schools and short lessons about how to approach a dog will be given to 4K and 5K classes.

FoCCAS received a $7,000 grant from the Petco Foundation for its Community Cats program. Reducing the number of community (formerly known as feral) cats coming into the shelter will not only lower the euthanasia rate, but will save tax dollars and salaries for animal control officers sent to trap them.

FoCCAS ended the meeting with election of new officers: Sarah Miller, vice president of Public Relations; Laura Clark, vice president of Shelter Relations, Billie Clark, secretary; Jeannette Neal and Janice Young, directors. Other officers remaining on the board are Barbara Smiley, treasurer, and directors Audra Hudson, Shelley Thomas, and Zafera Timmons.

Door prizes were donated by Treasure Chest Gold, Body Basics by Natalie, and Carolina Closet.

For more information about FoCCAS, visit the website www.foccas-sc.org; like the Facebook page Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter; or email foccas.sc@gmail.com.

“FoCCAS’ efforts in spay/neuter and rescue will continue to reduce the number of animals coming into the shelter and increase the number leaving to go to forever homes,” Miller said.