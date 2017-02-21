Flood recovery mobile intake center to visit county Feb. 28 | News | The Press and Standard

The South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office will have a mobile intake center set up at the Colleton County Memorial Library at 600 Hampton St. on Feb. 28 to accept individual applications for housing recovery related to the October 2015 flood.

The mobile center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The goal of SCDRO’s mobile intake center is to serve as many citizens as possible. SCDRO intends to repair or replace approximately 1,500 homes affected by the October 2015 storm.

The program is designed to assist low-to-moderate income households. The highest priority will be given to households with documented damage and homeowners who are 65 years old or older, persons with documented disabilities, or households with children five years old or younger. The program focuses on the repair or replacement of homes for the most vulnerable citizens that do not have the resources to repair or rebuild their homes.

SCDRO will provide eligible citizens with safe, sanitary and secure homes. Any previous funds for home repair received such as homeowner’s insurance, funds from FEMA or local charities, will be subtracted from the total.

Citizens applying for assistance should prepare by collecting the correct documents before visiting the intake center. Finding the required documents can be difficult after a devastating event. To ensure proper intake, the citizen will need to bring the following documentation: a state-issued form of identification from the applicant, birth certificates for all persons in the household ages 5 and under, proof of income for persons in the household ages 18 and older, proof of any disability, and insurance policies.

The program does not apply to residents of Richland and Lexington County or the city of Columbia, as these jurisdictions received separate grant money.

The 22 counties served by the program include Bamberg, Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Clarendon, Colleton, Darlington, Dorchester, Fairfield, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Kershaw, Lee, Marion, Newberry, Orangeburg, Spartanburg, Sumter, and Williamsburg.

The deadline for citizens to apply for this program is April 30, 2017. For more information, please visit the SCDRO website at www.scstormrecovery.com.