Fischer-Mackey exchange vows | Congrats Colleton | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 1, 2017 at 1:40 pm

Karen Denise Fischer of Lancaster and Nathan Lee Mackey of Charlotte, N.C., were married Saturday June 18 in Sherwood Baptist Church in Lancaster.

Pastor Rusty McAlister officiated at the ceremony. Music was provided by pianist Kathy Weiss and organist Bob Hickling.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard A. Fischer of Round O and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roland D. Gruber of Round O and the late Mr. and Mrs. William Fischer Sr. A graduate of Colleton Preparatory Academy, she attended Winthrop University, Furman University and the University of South Carolina Columbia.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Mackey of Heath Springs and the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Harold L. Cheek and the late Mr. and Mrs. Donald William Mackey. Standing in as representative grandparents were Richard Capin and Vera Carroll. He attended Oak Grove Academy and Central Piedmont Community College. He is employed with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

The bride was given in marriage by her parents. She wore a white A-line tissue-taffeta gown featuring a metallic embroidered sweetheart neckline with a ruched criss-cross bodice with custom sheer pleated straps. The fitted, dropped waistline flowed into an apron-style train adorned with covered buttons and scalloped silver embroidery encircling the hemline. Her white sheer fingertip-length veil was edged with matching jeweled metallic threads and beading. She carried a bouquet of pink zinnias, snapdragons, roses and calla lilies adorned with her paternal grandmother’s silver brooch.

Mary Ellen Fischer of Taylors served as her sister’s maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Victoria Fischer of Fredericksburg, Va., cousin of the bride; Melody Joyce of Raleigh, N.C.; Marie Pinkston of Clover; and Rachel Helms of Seneca.

Andrew Mackey of Charlotte served as best man. Groomsmen were Richard Fischer Jr. of North Augusta, brother of the bride; Mackie Hendrix of Heath Springs, cousin of the groom; Logan Waggoner of Raleigh, N.C.; and Mitch Levengood of Philadelphia, Ohio.

The groom’s niece, Lucy Mackey, served as flower girl. Charlie Helms was ringbearer.

Ushers were Matthew Daly, Mike Mower, Reed Waggoner and Bill Mackey.

A rehearsal buffet was provided by the groom’s parents on the eve of the wedding at Cornerstone Bible Church.

The reception, hosted by the bride’s parents, was held in the Family Life Center at Sherwood Baptist Church.

The couple took a honeymoon trip to Asheville, N.C.