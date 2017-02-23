Fireman rescues puppy | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 22, 2017 at 1:24 pm

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Capt. Gary Nahrstedt walked out of a fire-damaged Friendship Street home with man’s best friend.

Firefighters were called to the home at 224 Friendship St. the afternoon of Feb. 16 and were able to quickly contain the flames.

During a search of the home, Nahrstedt discovered the dog in a cage inside a smoke-filled room and brought the cage outside.

The dog did not appear to have suffered any ill effects from the fire and was reunited with the owners.

The first firefighters responding to the call Feb. 16 at 5:10 p.m. reported smoke and flames coming from the residence with the front of the doublewide mobile home ablaze.

Firefighter-paramedics went through the front door and contained the fire to two front rooms. A portion of the roof over the front door was burned away.

The remainder of the home was saved, but received smoke damage. Most personal items were saved.

The fire started on the front porch.

Fire units were on the scene for two hours.

The Red Cross assisted the family.