Fire damages Springtown home | News | The Press and Standard

Fire damages Springtown home | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 8, 2017 at 11:14 am

A Springtown family was forced out of their home when flames swept through the residence the afternoon of Feb. 5.

Multiple calls reporting the blaze at 8947 Augusta Highway came into the dispatch center Feb. 5 at about 6:30 p.m.

Callers reported flames visible at the back of the home and on the roof and that several nearby homes were endangered by the fire.

The first fire units on the scene found the single-story wood-frame dwelling heavily involved, with fire visible on the roof and most of the rear of the structure in flames.

One crew protected a doublewide mobile home 35 feet west of the burning building while a second crew went through the front door of the burning structure to fight the flames inside.

Within 15 minutes, firefighters had the blaze under control.

The home suffered heavy damage during the fire; however, one room and its contents were saved with little damage. Some personal items were also saved.

Damage to the doublewide mobile home next door was minimal with only the vinyl siding receiving damage. A car on the other side of the structure also had minor damage. The remaining two nearby structures were not damaged.

A water shuttle was organized to bring water to the fire scene.

No one was injured during the incident.

Sheriff’s deputies detoured traffic on Augusta Highway for two hours.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.