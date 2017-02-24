FHE PTO cuts ribbon on renovated playground | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 22, 2017 at 3:35 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Forest Hills Elementary students could not contain their excitement last week when the ribbon was cut for their renovated and improved playground.

The Parent-Teacher Organization purchased six new swings, slides and a Spinami, an updated and safer version of a merry-go-round, for the playground. In addition, wood chips were purchased by the Colleton County School District and added within a newly defined area to improve safety.

According to PTO Chairpersons Liza Catterton and Sharon Witkin, the FHE PTO and staff decided last year to begin raising funds for the renovation of its outside playground. “Funds raised in 2015 and 2016 from the Yankee Candle fundraiser were used to purchase the new playground equipment,” said Witkin. “Before, the outside playground area served more as a play-yard with various equipment, a basketball court and lots of play space. Now, the fenced-in area has a more defined playground made safer by the wood chips provided by the Colleton County School District.”

The total cost of the project was approximately $20,000, said Witkin and Catterton. The Forest Hills Elementary School interior playground was renovated in 2015, also with funds raised by the PTO.

But, there is more to come for the students at Forest Hills Elementary. “Although the playground was dedicated to the students last week, the FHE PTO and staff plan to add to the playground with funds generated from our upcoming spring dundraiser,” said Witkin. “Students will begin Krispy Kreme doughnut sales March 6 (delivery date of Friday March 24) with a portion of the proceeds to go toward handicap-accessible swings for the playground.”

“We are grateful for the help from FHE parents and staff in our efforts to create a new and safe play space for our children,” said Catterton. “It takes a village and we could not be happier with the support we’ve received. The smiles on our kids faces helps a lot, too.”

Principal Cindy Riley got into the action last Wednesday as she spun some happy Cubs around on the Spinami. “The students, parents, staff and PTO have worked for two years to upgrade this playground,” said Riley. “We appreciate everyone who participated in the fundraisers. Our PTO officers, Sharon Witkin and Liza Catterton, did an outstanding job pulling this all together!”