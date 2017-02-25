Enter Rice Pageant before March 17 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 22, 2017 at 3:57 pm

Entries for the Miss Rice Festival Pageant are being accepted through March 17. The pageant will be held on April 1 in the CCHS Performing Arts Center. Divisions are for girls infant-19 years and boys infant-10 years. Winners will ride on the Rice Festival Parade float on April 29. For an application, call Terri at 843-893-2777, email tstallings2449@yahoo.com or visit the Rice Festival website, www.ricefestival.org. This photo was taken by Jeffery Musgrave at last year’s pageant.