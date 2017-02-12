Encourage yourself in the Lord | Faith | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 8, 2017 at 11:55 am

George Muller (1805-1898), a Christian evangelist and director of the Ashley Down Orphanage in Bristol, England, who cared for 10,024 orphans in his life, proclaimed, “When nothing else will work, encourage yourself in the Lord. Do it with the word of God. Be assured, if you walk with Him and look to Him, and expect help from Him, He will never fail you.”

So many times we expect someone else to completely make us happy and encourage us. That is not going to always happen. That individual can do things to make us feel wonderful, but ultimately, how we accept and what we do with those actions will depend on our inner selves and our own self-esteem.

In other words, stop sitting back waiting on “Mr. Right” or “Ms. Right” to come along to do it all for you. That means you will be centering your entire life around what he or she wants, likes, thinks, or does.

Then you will have just become somebody’s robot.

God helps those who help themselves, so get with the program and encourage yourself in the Lord. David encouraged himself in the Lord as it is written in 1 Samuel 30:6 (ESV), “And David was greatly distressed, for the people spoke of stoning him, because all the people were bitter in soul, each for his sons and daughters. But David strengthened himself in the Lord his God.”

God does not want us to drown in our self-pity or be hopeless. Even though we may experience afflictions, God wants us to lean and depend on Him so that we can be encouraged that everything will be all right.

When things don’t work out just right for us, we can be angry, despair, or look for someone to blame. Is that going to solve anything? A resounding “No”!

Curve ***** can come one after another with no letting up. Then what should we do?

First, recognize the identity of the enemy. He comes in all forms, fashions, colors, shapes, and sizes. Joel 2:32 (ESV) says, “And it shall come to pass that everyone who calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved…”

Secondly, pray for deliverance from the enemy. You cannot “out think” the devil on your own, so you have to make sure you are delivered, but you have to remain delivered because the enemy is always lurking around.

Then follow the instructions in Psalm 55:22 (ESV), “Cast your burden on the Lord, and He will sustain you; He will never permit the righteous to be moved.” In other words, turn it over to Jesus, and be encouraged.

As the curve ***** keep coming, remember David’s situation and encourage yourself in the Lord. Then focus on the words of this prayer, because sometimes we put too much focus on things that are not worth our time instead of finding what can be positives within our negatives.

What a great way to stay encouraged!

“Lord, Thank You”

“Lord, thank you for this sink of dirty dishes; we have plenty of food to eat. Thank you for this pile of dirty, stinky laundry; we have plenty of nice clothes to wear. And I would like to thank you, Lord, for those unmade beds; they were so warm and comfortable last night. I know that many have no bed.

“My thanks to you, Lord, for this bathroom, complete with all the splattered mirrors, soggy, grimy towels and dirty lavatory; they are so convenient. Thank you for this finger-smudged refrigerator that needs defrosting so badly; it has served us faithfully for many years. It is full of cold drinks and enough leftovers for two or three meals.

“Thank you, Lord, for this oven that absolutely must be cleaned today; it has baked so many things over the years. The whole family is grateful for that tall grass that needs mowing, and the lawn that needs raking; we all enjoy the yard.

“Thank you, Lord, even for that slamming screen door. My kids are healthy and able to run and play. Lord, the presence of all these chores awaiting me says that You have richly blessed my family.

“I shall do them cheerfully, and I shall do them gratefully. And all God’s people say … ‘Amen!’”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)