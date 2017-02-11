Edisto events for warm winter | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 8, 2017 at 12:03 pm

The Edisto Island and Edisto Beach communities are not biding their time while waiting for spring.

A variety of events are on tap over the next couple of months.

The preliminary culinary competitions leading up to Edisto Eats Festival and Ultimate Chef Competition have started.

The second qualifying round is set for Feb. 20 at Ella & Ollie’s Restaurant.

Tickets for the preliminary round is $65 per person and are available at McConkey’s Jungle Shack and the Edisto Chamber of Commerce. The ticket price includes six mini-courses with wine pairings and gratuity included.

The final “cook-off” is scheduled for March 25 at Bay Creek Park. In addition to the final chef competition, the Edisto Eats Festival will feature an arts and crafts and live music by The Travelin’ Kine. For more information, visit www.edistounited.org.

For music lovers, Chamber Music Charleston will hold a clarinet and strings performance at the Presbyterian Church on Edisto Island on Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance online at www.chambermusiccharleston.org or $25 at the door on the day of the event.

Later in February, the Edisto Museum will sponsor a lecture sure to draw history buffs. “Lafayette and the Rights of Man,” by Bill Davies. The event will be held on Feb. 21, at the New First Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1644 Hwy. 174. This lecture is free of charge and open to the public. For more information, call 843-869-1954 or visit www.edistomuseum.org

March brings the return of the annual Ducks Unlimited Game Dinner. This year’s affair is scheduled for March 4 and will be held at Bay Creek Park at The Marina at Edisto Beach. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and silent auction/raffles. Dinner follows at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available at the event. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/EdistoDU .

On March 11, the Green Boat Discount Liquor Store will celebrate its one year anniversary with the first annual “Macapalooza.” The entry fee for the mac and cheese cook-off will be $20, and prizes will be awarded for both judge’s vote and people’s choice.

Entry proceeds will be donated to Edisto United to benefit Edisto’s youth. For more information, call 843-631-5000 or visit www.facebook.com/greenboatdiscountliqour .

Rev your “engines” with the sixth annual Edisto Beach Road Race on March 18 at the Wyndham at Ocean Ridge Recreation Center. The course will wind through the Ocean Ridge Resort and side streets at Edisto Beach. The 5K Run/Walk will start at 8:30 a.m. and the one mile Run/Walk will follow at 9:30 a.m. An awards ceremony will be held following the race. The entry fee is $20 and includes a t-shirt. Registration forms will be available after February 1.

Participants can also register online at www.eventbrite.com . This event is sponsored by the Edisto Chamber of Commerce. For more information call 843-869-3867 or visit www.edistochamber.com .

From March 23 to March 26, the Edisto Art Guild Players will present the comedy “Til Beth Do Us Part” at the Edisto Beach Civic Center. A dinner theater will be held opening night on March 23. Reservations are required, and tickets will be $45. For dinner reservations, call 843-869-3099.

Tickets for the remaining performances on March 24-26 can be purchased at the Edistonian, the Edisto Chamber of Commerce, Edisto True Value, or Beachcombers Hair Salon for $15 in advance or $18 at the event. More information may be found at www.edistoartguild.com .

From March 26 to March 31, a Watercolor Plein Air Workshop with Durinda Cheek will be held. The five-day workshop is designed for anyone with prior experience in watercolor who would enjoy painting in the open air at various locations, such as Botany Bay, the Ace Basin, and The Coffee Shop at Edisto. For more information, visit www.edistoartretreats.wordpress.com .

For more information, please call the Edisto Chamber of Commerce at 843-869-3867 or 1-888-333-2781 or visit www.edistochamber.com.