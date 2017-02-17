Edisto Clerk of Court retires | Congrats Colleton | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 16, 2017 at 10:24 am

Shirley Simmons, clerk of court for the Town of Edisto Beach, has for the last 23 years performed the duties of the municipal court clerk and overseen the administration of the Municipal Court under the direction of Municipal Court Judge Tom Weeks.

She started with the Town in May of 1994 as Clerk of Court.

She is looking forward to retirement and spending more time with family.

The Town of Edisto Beach said farewell to Simmons on Feb. 14. “We will miss her sincerely. We wish for her only the best that life has to offer!” Weeks said.