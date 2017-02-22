Early morning fire damages home | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 22, 2017 at 1:18 pm

An early morning fire heavily damaged an Estates Drive home on Feb. 21.

Colleton 9-1-1 operators received several reports of smoke and flames coming from a residence located at 468 Estates Drive at 12:46 a.m.

An off-duty firefighter, who lives one block away, arrived a minute later and reported flames through the roof with approximately 50 percent of the home burning.