Early morning fire damages home | News | The Press and Standard

by The Press and Standard | February 22, 2017 5:00 pm
An early morning fire heavily damaged an Estates Drive home on Feb. 21.
Colleton 9-1-1 operators received several reports of smoke and flames coming from a residence located at 468 Estates Drive at 12:46 a.m.
An off-duty firefighter, who lives one block away, arrived a minute later and reported flames through the roof with approximately 50 percent of the home burning.
The first fire engine arrived a few minutes later and used the deck gun to knock down a large portion of the flames while firefighters deployed three hand lines to join the battle.
The fire appeared to have started in a bedroom on the south side of the structure, then spread to the attic. While the fire investigation is ongoing, firefighters suspect a space heater caused the fire.
The homeowner was in the building and noticed smoke in the hallway. He was able to safely exit the residence.
Firefighters were able to stop the advance of the flames within 10 minutes but approximately three-fourths of the roof was burned away.
The bedroom where the fire originated was heavily damaged, but many items were saved in the remainder of the home.
Fire crews were on the scene for two hours.
