E-filing comes to Colleton courts | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 16, 2017 at 10:16 am

On Feb. 7, Colleton County became the 15th South Carolina county to roll out a new electronic system for handling court documents.

On that day, attorneys and other court officers began using e-filing to file court documents with the Court of Common Pleas at the Colleton County Courthouse.

Colleton County Clerk of Court Patricia Grant said members of her staff underwent four days of training on the new electronic system of filing court documents.

The trainers were to remain at the courthouse for two weeks following the roll-out to help the clerk of court’s staff adjust to the new system.

Gone, at least in the case of documents produced by attorneys and other court officers, are the days when the civil cases, motions, rulings and other court documents were brought to the Court of Common Pleas’ office on the first floor of the courthouse for filing.

Those documents are now being sent electronically to the courthouse.

Some types of civil cases of a sensitive nature are exempt from e-filing and there are some court documents that will not be e-filed.

Attorneys have tutorials available on line that detail how the new system works.

Many attorneys are already used to e-filing because the same type of system is used in the federal court system. Locally, e-filing was previously rolled out in the other counties that make up the 14th Circuit Court: Allendale, Hampton, Beaufort and Jasper.

The new system benefits attorneys because they can file court documents at any time of the day or night, even on the weekends.

It benefits the clerk’s office because personnel no longer will have to build paper case files.

E-filing also benefits the general public because they will no longer have to go to the courthouse to examine the documents in a civil case.

The documents will be available for viewing on the Public Index website maintained for each county in the state.

Grant said there has been no indication that the e-filing system will be implemented for the criminal cases handled in General Sessions Court.