Don’t judge that book by its cover | Opinion | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 16, 2017 at 10:00 am

Everyone knows the adage, “Don’t judge a book by its cover.” Yet I do exactly that, too often.

Confession is good for the soul, and I’m confessing that I sometimes look at someone’s outward characteristics and assume I know their story — background, occupation, lifestyle, the works.

Years ago, I arranged an interview with a woman who had a doctorate in international studies. She spoke fluent Russian and was helping locals who wanted to adopt from Russia. She’d fly over with a group, and act as translator and tour guide.

The day before the interview, I was checking out at Wallyworld when I noticed the woman in front of me, mainly because she had a Southern accent thicker than corn syrup. “That” became “thay-ut” and “yes” was “yay-us.” I was fascinated.

She wore no makeup; her nails were short and unpolished. She was dressed in polyester slacks. She bought Ol’ Roy dog food, Maybelline mascara and pimiento cheese. (Yes, I’m a shopping cart snooper.)

I figured this lady held a minimum wage job, was married to her high school sweetheart and had grandkids who called her Meemaw.

The next day the front desk buzzed to tell me the adoption lady was downstairs. “You can send her up,” I said. Hearing steps on the stairs, I turned around with a smile.

It was the woman from Wal-Mart. I almost fainted.

“Nass to meet yeeew,” she said happily. Stunned, I sputtered a greeting.

Turned out all my assumptions were wrong. Her husband was a college professor; they had no children; she had visited more than two-dozen countries and also spoke Portuguese. She helped families seeking foreign adoption because she felt it was her calling.

Wow.

Yet even that wasn’t enough to teach me.

Here’s another confession: I don’t like tattoos, so I don’t have any. On your body, I couldn’t care less — do your thing. Except when it comes to neck tattoos. To me they scream, “What are you lookin’ at? I’ll set your house on fire!”

Fairly or unfairly, I have never seen a person with neck tattoos who didn’t scare me to death.

Then I found out about the Arizona man who saved a state trooper by shooting his attacker.

According to multiple news accounts, on Jan. 12, Trooper Edward Andersson responded to a wreck and was shot in the shoulder by an illegal alien, Leonard Penuelas-Escobar — who then repeatedly slammed Andersson’s head into the pavement.

Thomas Yoxall, 43, was driving by, stopped to help and, after several warnings and two rounds, ended up fatally shooting Penuelas-Escobar.

At a press conference 12 days later, Yoxall was in tears because, to save one man’s life, he had to kill another.

“I believe that that morning I was put there by God,” he said. “I knew I had to help. So there wasn’t an option for me.”

Yoxall — a hero, a Good Samaritan — has a criminal record and a neck covered in tattoos. He also had ear gauges — large holes in his lobes where decorative discs are inserted. If I saw him in a dark alley, I would run like the wind.

In 2000, he pleaded guilty to stealing electronics from his workplace. As an avid gun owner, he petitioned for his gun ownership rights to be restored after he completed probation. A Superior Court judge granted his request, and it appears Yoxall has lived a blameless life since then.

Because of this heavily-tattooed, ear disc-wearing guy with a criminal record, a cop got to go home to his family.

You just never can tell.

Maybe this time I’ll remember that.

(Julie R. Smith, a slow learner, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.)